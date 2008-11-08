Mega Drive Collection Splotches Are Optional

Yesterday Sega announced the 40-strong Mega Drive Ultimate Collection for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation3, and fans were ecstatic, until they saw screenshots of the title's HD smoothing in action. Yes it's hideous, but it's also completely optional. Martin Snelling of Sega UK confirmed with RPG Site that the hideous-looking smoothing filter can be shut off. Even better, all games will play in whatever aspect ratio your television supports.

"I've had confirmation that the filter can indeed be switched off...And the games will display at whatever ratio your console is set at - 4:3 or 16:9. If playing in 16:9 the game will fit and not have black borders at the side."

It just keeps getting better and better, doesn't it? Yesterday I was "Oh look, another Sega compilation." Now I am leaning heavily towards "Gimme."

Mega Drive Collection filter can be turned off, say Sega [RPG Site - Thanks Alexander!]