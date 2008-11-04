Metal Gear Online Makes The Million Mark

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Rocky start now behind itself, Metal Gear Online has gone on to boast one million members worldwide. Impressive! The game kicked off this past June, and to celebrate this milestone Konami is launching "Metal Gear Online: Commemorative Campaign" on November 25. It will wrap up on December 9. Participating players will be awarded with 10,000 points on the closing day, and there will be a lottery to win an extra 100,000 points as well.

This comes as MGO is gets its second expansion pack this year.

Metal Gear Online hits 1 million members [Games Industry]

