Metal Gear Online Meme Expansion Dated

There isn't much of "later this year" left, so it's about time Konami gave us a solid date on the upcoming second expansion for Metal Gear Solid Online. The Meme expansion, first announced last month, should be available for download next week. November 25th to be exact, which places the release on a Tuesday.

The Meme expansion of course adds three new maps to Metal Gear Online, along with two new characters; Revolver Ocelot and the lovely Mei Ling, who has the means to transfix enemies by strutting her stuff.

Hit the link for new screens from the expansion.

Metal Gear Online gets MEME EXPANSION

Konami Digital Entertainment GmbH reveals new MEME EXPANSION for Metal Gear Online

Konami Digital Entertainment GmbH has announced that the latest downloadable content for its Metal Gear Online title for PLAYSTATION®3 will be released on November 25th. Entitled MEME EXPANSION, the download adds new characters and gameplay elements to Hideo Kojima's hugely popular online epic.

The MEME EXPANSION unveils two new special characters, which are playable for the first time. Liquid Ocelot enters the fray with the ability to manipulate the Sons of the Patriots' lock system using his Guns of the Patriots skills, and can also deactivate the weaponry of a targeted for within Metal Gear Online's multi-player modes. Similarly, Mei Ling comes into play with three unique attributes, including the Trench Mortar weapon, Soliton Sonar capabilities, and the means to transfix enemies.

Three new maps have also been created, with the rough, uneven industrial elements of Silo Sunset, the dense foliage of Forest Firefight and a snow-blown deserted factory called Winter Warehouse available for the first time. The download also implements a number of new rules, which are also now available without the MEME EXPANSION update. A new 'No Headshot' setting allows players to attribute the same level of damage when shot in the head to that of a regular body shot. 'Stealth Death Match' allows users to compete with the stealth elements switched on automatically; while the 'Interval' setting allows used to practice and chat with each other within the battlefield, without their ranking or records being adversely affected.

An official Tournament lobby has also been created to pit players in battle situations where points are up for grabs and can be spent on the customisation of a character or on new gear. Likewise, a series of familiar humorous elements can also be used within the customise field, including the Crocodile Cap made famous in Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, the Ghillie Suite camo from the same game, and an afro hair style.

Metal Gear Online fans will be able to pre-purchase the MEME EXPANSION elements for 7,99 Euro from November 18th, with a bundle containing both the new elements and the previous GENE EXPANSION update also available at the same date for 12,99 Euro. Users can access the new additions of the MEME EXPANSION after the official start on November 25th.