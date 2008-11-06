The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Metal Gear Solid 4 Getting Demo... Um, Now?

In a move that makes sense only to the residents of Backwards Town, today Konami released a Metal Gear Solid 4 demo on the Japanese PSN. Almost five months after the game was released. The free demo is of MGS4's first Middle Eastern stage. The game was not originally launched with a playable trial version.

While MGS4 is the biggest selling PS3 title in Japan, the title hasn't yet reached the one million seller domestic benchmark, instead moving over 600,000 copies. Maybe this demo, months later, will help Konami finally reach that feat in Japan. One day. Maybe.

スネーク、『MGS4』体験版の無料配信が今日から始まったぞ！ [Dengeki Online]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles