Metal Gear Solid 4 Getting Demo... Um, Now?

In a move that makes sense only to the residents of Backwards Town, today Konami released a Metal Gear Solid 4 demo on the Japanese PSN. Almost five months after the game was released. The free demo is of MGS4's first Middle Eastern stage. The game was not originally launched with a playable trial version.

While MGS4 is the biggest selling PS3 title in Japan, the title hasn't yet reached the one million seller domestic benchmark, instead moving over 600,000 copies. Maybe this demo, months later, will help Konami finally reach that feat in Japan. One day. Maybe.

