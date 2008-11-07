Metal Gear Solid 4 Moves Over 4 Million, Konami Makes $US1.5 Billion

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Kojima Productions stealth action game is still buttering the bread at Konami. During the company's first half — ignore those "Q2"s, that's all April to September stuff — gamers worldwide snatched up over 4 million copies of Metal Gear Solid 4, with total Metal Gear series sales amounting to 4.33 million. That's more than a third of the Konami's total game sales for the six month period, with the games division pulling in about $US950 million in revenue. Yeah, you should definitely expect a Metal Gear Solid 5.

Considering Konami announced that MGS4 had already moved 3.94 million, we'd say sales have tapered off considerably from its launch quarter.

Konami might say it differently, noting in its quarterly earnings report that the game "continued to sell well."

PlayStation 3 software accounted for an impressive 38% of the company's "digital entertainment" sales, which totaled 11.75 million games. Konami also released Hellboy, Pro Yakyuu Spirits 5 and Silent Hill: Homecoming on the platform during the period.

Profit for the six month period was $US232.8 million, with Konami's video game business doing a healthy $US268 million in operating income.

