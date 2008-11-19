MGS Bande Dessinée Headed For DVD

Comic book fans! Did you know there was an even more pretentious way to refer to comics than 'graphic novel'? Thanks to our friends the French Bande Dessinée can be your go-to phrase when you want to compare The Punisher to Infinite Jest.

Which brings us to Metal Gear Solid 2: Bande Dessinée, a 'slideshow' movie based on Konami's game and released on UMD for the PSP last year.

Turns out (and - honestly - who saw this coming?) that even movies that resemble violent Powerpoint presentations look better on bigger screens, so Konami have 'ported' the flick to DVD. You may buy it now, if you wish.

Metal Gear Solid 2: The Movie.. I mean Slide Show [nineoverten]