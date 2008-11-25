The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Microsoft: 360 Install Base Did Indeed Overtake Original Xbox's This Month

Two weeks ago, Microsoft's Mindy Mount predicted that, sometime this month (ie November 2008), the install base for the Xbox 360 would overtake that of the original Xbox. And whaddya know. Microsoft Europe's Chris Lewis says that, in the two weeks since Mount's statement, the 360 finally outsold it's fat older brother. Seeing as the console's only just entered into middle age, and is getting dangerously close to an "affordable" price point, you can bet there are high fives echoing throughout the halls of Redmond Towers.

360 global sales surpass original Xbox [MCV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles