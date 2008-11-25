Microsoft: 360 Install Base Did Indeed Overtake Original Xbox's This Month

Two weeks ago, Microsoft's Mindy Mount predicted that, sometime this month (ie November 2008), the install base for the Xbox 360 would overtake that of the original Xbox. And whaddya know. Microsoft Europe's Chris Lewis says that, in the two weeks since Mount's statement, the 360 finally outsold it's fat older brother. Seeing as the console's only just entered into middle age, and is getting dangerously close to an "affordable" price point, you can bet there are high fives echoing throughout the halls of Redmond Towers.

360 global sales surpass original Xbox [MCV]