Microsoft Exec: It Never Pays to Bash Nintendo

Shane Kim, the VP for business development in Microsoft's game division, was down in Berkeley, Calif. this weekend to show off the new Xbox experience at the University of California's Play conference. Venturebeat's Dean Takahashi writes about Kim's wide-ranging discussion, of NXE, the economy, the development cycle. But we like it when people start commenting on competitors, so let's pull out some choice quotes there.

"I can tell you how that conversation goes at Microsoft. They say, 'I don't think that's a game,'" Kim said in regards to Wii Fit. "But the guy at Nintendo says, 'I don't care. I'm selling a whole bunch of that stuff.'"

Kim went on to say (these are Takahashi's words, paraphrasing Kim's) "that it never pays to bash Nintendo. Rather, he said he loved Nintendo because it's broadening the audience and is showing Microsoft what it needs to accomplish."

Now, as far as Sony goes, Kim was asked how long Microsoft would keep making the Xbox 360. "One day longer than the lifespan of the PlayStation 3," was his reply. Ten years plus one day?

Microsoft's Shane Kim Loves Nintendo, Talks up New Xbox Experience as Social Network[Venturebeat via GoNintendo]

