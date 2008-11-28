The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Microsoft 'Explain' Why Only The US Gets A Thanksgiving XBL Sale

There's a ton of great deals on Xbox Live at the moment! Like Rez HD for 500 points. Awesome. Only awesome if you're in the US, though. Everyone else gets nothing. Why is that, Microsoft?

Well, according to Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb, it's due to "a lot of issues". Which he doesn't get specific over. But which probably boil down to the fact a Thanksgiving sale in Europe wouldn't make much sense. Still. A Bank Holiday sale next year would go a long way to making amends.

Xbox LIVE Marketplace Black Friday Sale [Microsoft]

Comments

  • Morkai @Morkai

    the people complaining about this are idiots, why would the rest of the world have anything to do with a thanksgiving sale?

    0
  • Psynapse Guest

    I was one of the ones that was posting in the comments section about all this. We wern't going around complaining that the US had a sale just for thanks giving, its that no other region gets sales for their specific days... We were asking 'why not Australia day/Boxing day/St. Georges day' etc... The US had sales for St. Patricks day and so did Europe but Autralia didn't get any sales for that day, its the double standards which people were complaining about. Just thought i'd clear that up before some Americans come on and complain that its Thanksgiving day and everyone else sucks for whinging...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles