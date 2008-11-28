Microsoft 'Explain' Why Only The US Gets A Thanksgiving XBL Sale

There's a ton of great deals on Xbox Live at the moment! Like Rez HD for 500 points. Awesome. Only awesome if you're in the US, though. Everyone else gets nothing. Why is that, Microsoft?

Well, according to Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb, it's due to "a lot of issues". Which he doesn't get specific over. But which probably boil down to the fact a Thanksgiving sale in Europe wouldn't make much sense. Still. A Bank Holiday sale next year would go a long way to making amends.



Xbox LIVE Marketplace Black Friday Sale [Microsoft]