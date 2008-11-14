Microsoft Inviting One Last Group Into NXE Preview

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Microsoft has announced it is once again adding more LIVE members to the NXE Preview Program. This is the third and final time Microsoft is doing this, and the company is adding over 10,000 LIVE members. Invites are coming via email. According to Microsoft mouthpiece MajorNelson.com: "As before, we're only pulling names from those that originally signed up (there is no way to sign up if you missed it, sorry) and this selection process will be at random from those that previously filled out the Connect Program Survey from my original post. Again, this is final wave. All Xbox LIVE members will be getting the New Xbox Experience via Xbox LIVE November 19th."

NXE Preview: Third (and final) wave [Major Nelson]

