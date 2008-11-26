The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Microsoft Launched Games For Windows Live... Again

If at first you don't succeed. Send free stuff to video game journalists and try again.

Just last winter Microsoft tried to jump start PC gaming with an ad-heavy, pr-pushed launch of Games for Windows Live. The PC-clone of the popular Xbox 360 online service was meant to bring the some respect, popularity and profitability that console games have been seeing of late.

But the thing is, it didn't really take.

First you had the problems with telling PC gamers they needed to pay for something they've always gotten for free. So Microsoft did away with that, then you had competing services that were, frankly, about a gajillionbillion times better. (cough)Steam(cough). So now, not daunted by facts, or figures, or reality, Microsoft is relaunching Games For Windows Live with another PR push, this one containing a free Sidewinder keyboard, mouse, a mouse pad, headphones and copies of James Bond Quantum of Solace and Fallout 3.

Why don't they just look into handing Valve the keys to the dwindling PC kingdom and get on with making some kick arse software, like Gears of War 3?


Comments

  • JZ Guest

    Has anybody used that sidewinder keyboard and mouse? They had them at a CS comp two weeks ago and I could not have my fingers on the WASD and press control to crouch at the same time. I shit you not, thats the worst oversight on a "gaming" keyboard I've ever seen. The mouse is also very brick-like and this stuff belongs in the bin really.

    0
  • Chumplunt Guest

    As someone that's never really gotten into multiplayer on any platform - feel free to send that box round to my place. I'll tell you if it's really an "experience" that's likely to entice a newbie!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles