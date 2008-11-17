Microsoft Launches Online Store, Kind Of Misses Point

Microsoft have quietly launched their own online store. Believe it or not, it's the first time the world's #1 software company has ever done so, despite it being 2008 already. Crazy, we know. Anyway, aside from the obvious stuff like Windows and Office, the store is also selling quite a number of games. Both PC and 360 titles are on offer (ie most of the company's first-party lineup) though you have to wonder why they're bothering, since the games end up costing more than they do in a store, with Microsoft charging rrp plus $US7 shipping.

