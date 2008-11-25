Microsoft Lets New Territories In To XNA Gang

Now that Microsoft has got the New Xbox Experience launch out of the way and we have had a few days to dig into the Community Games channel, Redmond has decided to open up the service to more developers.

Until now this XNA developing lark was confined to coders from the United States, Canada, England, France, Italy and Spain and the Nordic regions (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden & associated territories). All great, but all very northern hemisphere.

From December 15th, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand will be added to the roster, allowing independent developers from warmer climes to contribute their games to the network.

