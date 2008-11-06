The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Microsoft Offers Le Rebate On French Xbox Sales

Attention French readers! (We know you are out there) Microsoft are offering a rebate of 40 Euros (about $75) on any Xbox 360 bought between November 17th and 17th January 2009.

Any Europeans in the market for L'Xbox Trois Cents et Soixante, could do worse than head on over/up/down/across to France to pick one up. Hell, given recent political developments even Americans may be able to hop on over without having to feign a Canadian accent.

Note that we have no idea how one would go about getting the rebate if you don't live in France. Please don't blame us if you waste hundreds of dollars on the airfare and get stiffed. Paris is nice at this time of year, at least.

La Xbox 360 à partir de 139 Euros ! [Jeuxvideo - thanks to reader Legandalf for the tip]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles