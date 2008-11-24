Microsoft Picks Up 'The Guild' Exclusively

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Microsoft have tonight announced that they've signed an exclusivity deal with the makers of "The Guild", the internet-based "comedy" show about a bunch of WoW guildmates. The show's second season will appear on the 360's new Independent Video channel first, and only after four weeks will the show then become available on The Guild's own site (though Microsoft will still take a cut of the revenue). Interestingly, the Reuters report announcing the deal says the show will be released free of charge, and will be available simultaneously for Xbox Live users across the world (unlike the regular video marketplace, which is either heavily restricted or non-existent outside North America). Kinda strange they went for The Guild, though. The Mega64 kids might have been a more appropriate buy.

Triple "Guild" play for Microsoft [Reuters]

