Microsoft Plans To Compete With Steam Via Live Marketplace

Games for Windows Live general manager Chris Early tells Shacknews in a soon-to-be published interview that Microsoft has designs on digitally distributing full PC games via Live Marketplace, saying selling games a la Steam is "on our road map." A forthcoming update to Games For Windows Live will bring about the capability to download demos, media, and microtransaction calibre content.

Eventually, that may mean a proper digital distirbution solution for PC games sold via Live Marketplace. According to the brief interview snippet, it sounds like Microsoft is still figuring that out. We just hope it involves Clippy the paperclip saying things like "It looks like you want to reduce the number of computers on which you can install this game. Would you like help"?

Microsoft Confirms Plans to Challenge Steam with Digital Distribution of Full PC Titles [Shacknews]

