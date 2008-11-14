Microsoft Responds To October NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

With Fable II topping the software charts and the Xbox 360 outselling the PlayStation 3 almost two to one in the U.S., we'd imagine that Microsoft is putting all that nasty Summer underperformance behind it. The company responded to solid hardware sales in October, saying it "outsold PS3 by nearly 2:1 this month." Hey! We already said that!

Microsoft's response also notes worldwide sales of Fable II, now over 1.5 million copies. Gears of War 2 also gets touted for its 2 million copies sold and 1.5 million log ins via Xbox Live. The company is also careful to remind you that some games you won't buy at anywhere nearly that rate — You're in the Movies and Lips — are coming out.

The usual numbers are trotted out — the attach rate, the third party success, the ship date of the New Xbox Experience. You know the drill. If not, hit up the official statement. It's gloaty!