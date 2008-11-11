The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Midway Loses $US76 Million, Hopes For Great MK vs. DCU Success

Chicago-based developer Midway announced its third quarter earnings today, pulling in $US51.4 million in revenue. That's better than the $US36.7 million it did the year prior and thankfully in line with expectations. The bad news — oh, there's bad news, naturally — is that Midway took a loss of $US75.9 million, with losses planned to continue for the year. That's worse than the quarter before and the year prior, for those who like to keep track of such things.

The majority of Midway's earnings came from the Xbox 360, on which it released Unreal Tournament III and TNA iMPACT! (emphasis Midway's). The quarter's second biggest earner, Nintendo's Wii, has given Midway the most money for the full year, with almost $US30 million YTD in revenue.

Unsurprisingly, Midway is pinning its hopes on the upcoming Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe to help pull it out of its financial funk next quarter. Midway CEO Matt Booty said something about "align" and "brand" and Mortal Kombat but we can't recall it all because we started thinking how Booty is a funny name.

MIDWAY REPORTS 2008 Q3 RESULTS (PDF) [Midway]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles