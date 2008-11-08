Midway Loses Another, Chairwoman Steps Down

Shari Redstone, Midway chairwoman and daughter of CBS/Viacom billionaire Sumner Redstone, has left the building. The daughter Redstone joined Midway in 2004 — its last profitable year — and has been replaced by Peter C. Brown who steps up from regular ol' board member to Mr. Chairman as of right now. Ms. Redstone has left the company to help out over at National Amusements, not over displeasure with The Joker's toned-down fatality in Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe.