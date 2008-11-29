Midway's New Game Looks 'As Good If Not Better' Than Gears 2

Midway's Wheelman creative director Simon Woodroffe offered up some details about the company's future lineup of games yesterday.

In an interview with Videogamer.com, Woodroffe cites two titles, both of which aren't slated for release until sometime in 2010, and says the publisher now has a large enough pool of developers to draw upon and share knowledge with in order to finally deliver high-end experiences.

"I just saw a demo of a new Midway game that's in development. I can't tell you too much about it, but they've been on it for three months and it looks as good if not better than Gears 2," said Woodroffe. "This is only possible because of the sharing of technology."

Woodroffe would go on to say that, even in demo form, said game is up to Gears 2 standards already.

"It's already looking as good as Gears 2, but the game mechanics are kind of different. It's going to be really big and really important," Woodroffe explained. "It's not often, especially when you're a cynical type, that you see a prototype or creative slice and just get blown away by it. But in this case, the hype is justified."

The only remaining question is whether or not either of Midway's upcoming titles will look as good if not better than God of War 3.

FIGHT!

