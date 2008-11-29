Mikami - Resident Evil 5 will 'just cause me stress'

It seems like everyone in the world is waiting for Resident Evil 5. Even your mum. Even the Pope. Even The Pope's mum.

But not Shinji Mikami. The creator of the Biohazard/Resident Evil series has already decided that he will not like the game and is planning to avoid it at all costs.

"I won't like it, because it's not going to be the game I would have made," he told Official PlayStation magazine, "It'll just cause me stress if I play it. I think it could be fun for gamers to play it, but not for someone who has developed Resident Evil games.

"If I see anything in Resident Evil 5 that isn't done well, I'll be angry!"

