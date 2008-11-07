Mirror's Edge Goes Gold, Factory Bound

Do games actually go gold anymore? I mean, as in actually make a proper gold CD/DVD that gets couriered to an actual games factory? Just typing the phrase 'games factory' makes it seem a bit Willy Wonka.

Here's the thing - Mirror's Edge absolutely should 'go gold' in the proper old-school meaning of the phrase. A lithe young free running lass should then don loose fitting clothing and temporary tattoos and leg it across the rooftops to whatever 3rd party disc duplicator or certification centre forms the next stage of modern games production.

Do it DICE. Do it.

Mirror's Edge completed EA ships gold disc to factory