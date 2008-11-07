Mirror's Edge Goes Gold, Factory Bound

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

Do games actually go gold anymore? I mean, as in actually make a proper gold CD/DVD that gets couriered to an actual games factory? Just typing the phrase 'games factory' makes it seem a bit Willy Wonka.

Here's the thing - Mirror's Edge absolutely should 'go gold' in the proper old-school meaning of the phrase. A lithe young free running lass should then don loose fitting clothing and temporary tattoos and leg it across the rooftops to whatever 3rd party disc duplicator or certification centre forms the next stage of modern games production.

Do it DICE. Do it.

  • jelomulawin Guest

    I'm reading your statement above over and over again, AND I DON'T REALLY GET WHAT YOU'RE TRYING TO SAY!

    Anyway, if what I'm thinking is what you're really trying to say, I agree with ya, but does it really have to be made GOLD? I mean soon after, it will be pirated on torrent on PC, it would only have been safe if it is just sold on consoles. Therfore, I don't think It will gone gold. Spore, Crysis, they are great games but did they gone gold?

    0

