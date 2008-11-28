The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Mirror's Edge In 2D

This 2D tribute to DICE's 3D free running game Mirror's Edge plays like a cross between the original Prince Of Persia and Sonic The Hedgehog. In a good way!

Actually, throw in Paperboy and I think you might have a pretty good idea of what the original elevator pitch for Mirror's Edge might have been like.

This one level beta comes fully EA-endorsed, has lovely 2D animation and deceptively simple controls (you can even wall run!) and is actually really fun to play. There is a full game on the way (also free) and personally I can't wait.

ME 2D Beta [Borne Games]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles