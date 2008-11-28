Mirror's Edge In 2D

This 2D tribute to DICE's 3D free running game Mirror's Edge plays like a cross between the original Prince Of Persia and Sonic The Hedgehog. In a good way!
Actually, throw in Paperboy and I think you might have a pretty good idea of what the original elevator pitch for Mirror's Edge might have been like.
This one level beta comes fully EA-endorsed, has lovely 2D animation and deceptively simple controls (you can even wall run!) and is actually really fun to play. There is a full game on the way (also free) and personally I can't wait.
ME 2D Beta [Borne Games]
