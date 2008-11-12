Mirror's Edge PC Version Plus Cross-Platform DLC In January

Two nuggets of Mirror's Edge news fresh from the courier's satchel - the PC version of the free running game will be taking the scenic route to arrive in early 2009 and will be turning up at the same time as a load of cross-platform DLC for the game.

So, that PS3 Exclusive DLC? Well, we have no idea - maybe DICE have cooked up an exclusive pair or downloadable trousers or something - but the main DLC? A DICE spokesperson told GameCyte, "It's downloadable content for both platforms."

The DLC will join the PC port, previously rumoured to have been delayed until 2009, has been confirmed for release in January of next year.

