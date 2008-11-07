The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Mirror's Edge 'Wanted' Posters Pop Up At Universities

Electronic Arts is giving Mirror's Edge viral marketing the old college try, with "wanted" posters for the game's protagonist Faith popping up at at least one college campus, the University of Southern California. Yes, we've definitely seen this tactic before — and arguably done a little better — but we can't fault EA for trying to turn some of that student cash earmarked for ramen and Milwaukee's Best into Mirror's Edge spend. Want to stealth market for EA yourself? Scans of the poster are at the source.

Mirror's Edge Wanted Poster [On Mirror's Edge Forums - thanks, Andrew!]

Comments

  • andye @Andy

    Amusingly there are a bunch of posters on a street in my neighbourhood on poles that say "Have you got the speed?". This is only amusing if you are know about the huge block of dodgy apartments they are in front of... a guy tried to sell me ice (meth) out front last week. Someone certainly DOES have the speed!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles