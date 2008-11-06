Miyamoto In A Bluegrass Band, Jams In Fields

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

When Shigeru Miyamoto said music was a big hobby of his, dude wasn't lying. We all know he plays the banjo, but what many of you may not know is just how much he plays the banjo. Speaking with GameSpot Germany, the Nintendo man has revealed that he plays in a bluegrass band, and each year they "attend a jamboree where several hundred people camp out for a few days and we have a large jam-session." Wonder, then, that Wii Music went for dog suits and cheerleaders instead of ageing hippies and grassy fields.
Nintendo's Miyamoto on Wii Music [ITWorld, via Go Nintendo]

