MLB Dugout Heroes Brings Baseball Online

The 2009 baseball season is headed online as GamesCampus and MLB Advanced Media sign an online licensing agreement allowing the former to create a free-to-play, transaction-based online baseball game using official Major League Baseball materials. MLB Dugout Heroes is expected to be available in time for the launch of next year's baseball season.

"We are excited to partner with GamesCampus in offering fans this interactive baseball gaming experience," said Alex Pigeon, VP of international at MLBAM. "The ability to utilise current or historical teams and ballparks along with simulated on-the-field management will be an engaging way for players to interact with the game."

The press release speaks of a casual online baseball experience with 3D, cartoon-rendered graphic style that allows you to create your own team and play against the computer or other players from around the country. Exciting news for baseball fans and people who just like hitting things with bats alike. I wonder how much they'll charge for hot dogs?

GAMESCAMPUS.COM AND MLB ADVANCED MEDIA SIGN LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR A FREE ONLINE BASEBALL GAME

MLB Dugout Heroes will include MLB Licensing with All Major League Clubs and Ballparks

San Jose, Calif. (November 18, 2008) - San Jose-based online game publisher, GamesCampus (www.gamescampus.com, run by OnNet USA), announced today that it has signed an online interactive licensing agreement with MLB Advanced Media, LP (MLBAM), the interactive media and Internet company of Major League Baseball, granting it the right to incorporate official Major League Baseball league and club marks and logos, MLB ballpark images and more in its upcoming micro-transaction based online baseball game, MLB Dugout Heroes. It will be a free PC-based baseball game, expected to be available in North America for the 2009 baseball season. Interested parties can visit http://MLBDugoutHeroes.gamescampus.com for more information and to register to receive updates as they become available.

"It is an honour to be working with MLBAM to bring baseball fans a fully licensed online baseball experience," said David Chang, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Business Development, GamesCampus.

"Baseball fans are so passionate about the teams they enjoy following, and now they will have the opportunity to play as their favourite team in a high-quality online game experience.

The multi-year agreement gives GamesCampus the rights to all current and historical Major League teams, ballparks, All-Star teams and jewel events such as the home run derby. GamesCampus will also have rights to the official 2009 Major League Baseball regular season game schedule, enabling fans to simulate real seasons through actual game and series matchups.

Fans can expect a casual online baseball experience with a three-dimensional, cartoon-rendered graphic style and easy to pick up and play mouse-only controls. The game will offer four different modes of play for fans to choose from: tutorial, practice, single player and multi-player. Fans will be able to experience the fun of strategically managing a Major League Baseball club by forming a team, fostering its players and making all of the base-running, batting and pitching decisions - providing true interaction with on-the-field baseball play. With realistic character motions and unique verbal exchanges occurring between pitchers, batters, and colour commentary, MLB Dugout Heroes will offer a truly unique and engrossing baseball game play experience - free of charge.

For more information about GamesCampus or the upcoming baseball game, please visit www.gamescampus.com.

