Mobile Games Market Has 'Flatlined' - Experts

Now hang on a minute. It doesn't seem like five minutes since some gaggle of market pundits were proclaiming that the iPhone had turned the mobile games market inside out and pointing at developers rolling around in pits of cash like Scrooge McDuck.

Well, that's all well and good, but a different gaggle of experts (Juniper Research, this time) are casting worried glances at the non-iPhone end of the market. Apparently Java game development has "flatlined across North America and Western Europe," although the quoted jump from $US5.4 billion in 2008 to more than $US10 billion by 2013 doesn't sound that flatliney.

Ironically, it could be the iPhone's fault. "The revenue share offered by Apple to games publishers is incredibly attractive," said the report, "The danger is that if operators do not respond with a similar business model, publishers faced with low margins may simply exit Java completely"

Sales of mobile games have "flatlined" - report [GamesIndustry.biz]