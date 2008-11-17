The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

More Details About Konami's Guitar Hero Arcade Game

Guitar Hero, the arcade game? According to rumours, an arcade version is incoming from developer Raw Thrills and publisher Konami. Konami is of course no stranger to arcade music games with its successful Beatmania, DrumMania and GuitarFreaks titles. A source has apparently told game site bemanistyle.com that the Guitar Hero arcade game is 100 percent true. "So far, our source has stated the cabinet is going to feature 8-10 speakers," bemanistyle.com writes, "more than 500 LED lights and a 32" monitor. The cabinet is also reportedly slated to take advantage of Internet connections to provide online cash tournaments sometime starting in 2009." If true, this arcade title will be unveiled at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions exhibit in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday.

RUMOR: Guitar Hero "Arcade" a Little Less Rumory [bemanistyle.com via Arcade Heroes]

