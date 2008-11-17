More Details Emerge on Chinatown Wars

A Spanish-language magazine (picked up and translated by Nintendo Everything) has more of what you can expect when Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars releases for the DS, whenever that is. This is in addition to news that the game will feature most of the map from Grand Theft Auto IV (all the boroughs except Alderney).

Here's what they say to expect:

• Camera can swivel 360 degrees

• Trains will pass overhead in the city, cars will circle, pedestrians will be walking, etc.

• GPS seen on the touch screen while you move through the city

• PDA allows you to gain access to the map with more details as well as the goals of missions

• You can mark points that you want and the GPS will always tell you the shortest legal route to the destination with yellow or blue arrows

• New discoveries (such as gas stations) are added to the map

• Top screen brings you all the action, while the lower screen will let you control elements like the PDA, GPS, the radio, access to the people on the map, or using Motolov cocktails and grenades.

• Drugs have a big importance in the game

• Drug system can be compared to Drugwars

• You have to control the stock of drugs, buy them in one neighbourhood and sell them in another • Good way to make money in the game

• You are given a map so that you know what people demand and at what prices

• Like other GTA games, in Chinatown Wars, you can catch a taxi - whistle into the microphone so the taxi will stop

All sounds cool. That thing with the taxi, better watch it if you're playing in public. I can see that having some unintended consequences.

