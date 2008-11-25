More Info About White Knight Chronicles

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The latest issue of Japanese game magazine Famitsu has more information about upcoming PS3 exclusive White Knight Chronicles. Here goes: There is a large "Wizard" organisation that has its own giant airship. (Lucky!) The group is helmed by a young fella named Glasel. There are three new giant monsters monikered "Gigas" who were originally summoned by three Wizard members — only to be later possessed by the monsters. Combat-wise, enemies such as these monsters have their own elemental strength. This can be countered by magic and weapons with varying elemental damage. Note: Magic has four types of elemental damage, while weapons have three types of elemental damage.

White Knight Chronicles: More On Wizard And Battle System [PS3 Hyper]

