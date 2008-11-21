More Warhammer Online Fiction On The Way

Having seen success with the first novel based on the Warhammer Online MMORPG, Empire In Chaos, Mythic Entertainment and Games Workshop publishing division The Black Library have gone ahead and announced a new novel in the Warhammer Online series, Dark Storm Gathering. Treachery blooms behind Imperial lines and only a hearty band of adventurers - an Archmage, White Lion, Witch Hunter, and Knight of the Blazing Sun - can uncover the corruption before it's too late.

The novel will be penned by Chris Wraight, whom I've never heard of but has to be better than Empire in Chaos writer Anthony Reynolds, who gifted readers of the last book with four of the most unlikeable characters I have ever encountered. Look for attempt number 2 in store come Spring 2009.

EA AND Black Library PUBLISHING ANNOUNCE DARK STORM GATHERING, AN ORIGINAL NOVEL BASED ON HIT MMORPG Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning

Second Novel in Series Offers a Gripping Account of Four Heroes Embroiled in the Realm vs. Realm Conflict of WAR

FAIRFAX, Virginia - November 20, 2008 - Mythic Entertainment, an Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) studio, and The Black Library, a division of Games Workshop, today announced DARK STORM GATHERING, an original novel based on the critically acclaimed MMORPG, Warhammer® Online: Age of Reckoning™ (WAR). The second in a series of novels based on the hit massively multiplayer online role-playing game, DARK STORM GATHERING will be available in all major bookstores and on the Black Library website in Spring 2009.

DARK STORM GATHERING, by noted Black Library author Chris Wraight, provides a colorful and gripping account of the Realm vs. Realm™ battles that rage throughout WAR. In the novel, human and Elf adventurers are forced to form an uneasy alliance with the armies of the Empire to repel the forces of Chaos. Across the lands, the grim march of Tchar'zanek, dread Champion of the fell powers of Chaos, is underway. Throughout the Empire of Man, the toll from plague and mutation continues to grow, and hope begins to fade. Only the intervention of the High Elves offers respite, but they are beset by foes of their own, the murderous Dark Elves. When the prospect of treachery behind Imperial lines looms, four heroes based on careers in the game - Archmage, White Lion, Witch Hunter and Knight of the Blazing Sun - must work together to uncover the corruption before all is lost.

"The first novel based on our game, EMPIRE IN CHAOS, was a tremendous success, and we're thrilled about next year's release of DARK STORM GATHERING," said Mark Jacobs, VP and General Manager of Mythic Entertainment. "Black Library has a track record of producing compelling creative works based on the Warhammer world, and they really made the Age of Reckoning shine with the first WAR novel. We can't wait for players to read what Chris Wraight has in store for them in the second installment in the series."

"Warhammer is one of the richest fantasy universes ever envisaged, and the Age of Reckoning is like a dream come true for a writer," said Chris Wraight, the author of DARK STORM GATHERING. "There are so many iconic characters and locales to draw upon, and the team at Mythic has really captured the spirit of Warhammer so well. Writing this novel has been a joy, and I hope the final product is as immersive and engaging for readers as WAR is for gamers."

Based on the popular tabletop war game from Games Workshop, Warhammer Online: Age of Reckoning features revolutionary Realm vs. Realm™ conflict that will provide an engaging battleground for years to come. Available now for PC, WAR is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB.

For further information about the novel, DARK STORM GATHERING, visit www.blacklibrary.com.