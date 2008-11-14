Mother And Son Arrested In R4 Piracy Bust

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Nintendo copyright crackdown continues! The Kyoto Prefectural High Tech Crime Prevention Unit has arrested three individuals in Osaka Prefecture in connection with selling R4 style piracy devices. The R4 can be inserted in the DS Lite and has a small slot that the Micro SD card goes into. Data is stored on a Micro SD and downloaded via a flash drive. Not only did the police arrest Yasueda Okada, the 58 year-old president of the company selling R4-type devices, but also her adult son who is a suspect in the case. A third individual is in custody as well. All three have denied any wrongdoing. You know what they say, the family that sells R4 together, gets and arrested and goes to jail together.

ＤＳゲーム無断販売で逮捕 著作権法違反容疑で３人 [47NEWS via my game news flash]

