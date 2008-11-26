MyRacer - The Korean Flash Lite Handheld

Do what now? This must be the season for left-field consoles to materialise.

The MyRacer is an oddly named handheld games device from Korea. It comes with a 320x240 colour screen, an MP3 player, subway map and the ability to play Adobe Flash Lite files. It ships with Mini game heaven, Super Action Hero, Penoa jeongi, Punupunupong, and Come2us soccer 2006.

The 1GB of storage can hold up to 1000 Flash Lite games. Actually, I'm not sure there are 1000 Flash Lite Games. Maybe use it for MP3s instead. If you can't contain your enthusiasm, this will set you back 90,000 Won ($91).

Korean Portable Game Player, MYRACER