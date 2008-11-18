National Geographic Feel Like Making Games

Sensing an opportunity to both educate and turn a profit, National Geographic announced today that they'll be forming a games division, called *drum roll* National Geographic Games. The group will be making games across all platforms, including consoles, handhelds and PCs. You may be aware that the channel are already dipping their toes in the medium's great blue ocean, courtesy of games like the TGS show-stopper National Geographic Panda, but I guess this announcement means they'll be taking things a little more seriously from here on in.

[Associated Press]