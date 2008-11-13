Need for Speed Undercover iPhone

Wow, this looks like it has the potential to be a better looking game than current best looking iPhone racer Asphalt 4 Elite Racing. Hopefully, Electronic Art's iPhone racer's beauty won't be as skin deep as Asphalt's is. I still can't really control the car in that game. Hit the jump for the full gallery of the game due to hit the App store later this month.
