NES Air Max Sneakers Will Surprise You With Their Tastefulness

The same kind of kids who dig sneakers are often the same kind of kids who dig video games. Means that we end up seeing a lot of sneakers with a video game theme. Sadly, as exciting as the prospect of a union between games and sneakers sounds (at least to those of us who waste too much money on both games and athletic footwear), invariably we end up with something that makes us use the words "The Horror" in the headline. But not this time! Nike and Nintendo are to be applauded for these NES-themed Air Max Classics, which eschew gaudy colour schemes and obvious prints in favour of something a little more subtle.

