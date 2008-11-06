Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The Best JB Hi-Fi Reviews

The Best Headphones Of 2019

NES Air Max Sneakers Will Surprise You With Their Tastefulness

The same kind of kids who dig sneakers are often the same kind of kids who dig video games. Means that we end up seeing a lot of sneakers with a video game theme. Sadly, as exciting as the prospect of a union between games and sneakers sounds (at least to those of us who waste too much money on both games and athletic footwear), invariably we end up with something that makes us use the words "The Horror" in the headline. But not this time! Nike and Nintendo are to be applauded for these NES-themed Air Max Classics, which eschew gaudy colour schemes and obvious prints in favour of something a little more subtle.

Nike Air Classic BW - Nintendo [Kicksonfire]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles