Netbooks Could Drive Casual Boom - Analysts

The casual gaming business could look to netbooks - those little tiny wee PCs like the ASUS Eee - to give the genre a boost, according to analysts.

I love my little Eee - it is incredibly handy for a blogging from the sofa or carrying about to events - but a games machine it is definitely not. It does do Flash though, and I have certainly enjoyed a spot of Tower Defence on the little fella. Market pundit iStockAnalyst, however, reckons things could get even bigger for the small.

"They cannot store and run big and complex games internally. They make up for this by having brilliant connectivity. So they are the perfect tool for playing online games such as MMOs and the contents of all the casual gaming portals."

