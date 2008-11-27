Netbooks Could Drive Casual Boom - Analysts

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

The casual gaming business could look to netbooks - those little tiny wee PCs like the ASUS Eee - to give the genre a boost, according to analysts.

I love my little Eee - it is incredibly handy for a blogging from the sofa or carrying about to events - but a games machine it is definitely not. It does do Flash though, and I have certainly enjoyed a spot of Tower Defence on the little fella. Market pundit iStockAnalyst, however, reckons things could get even bigger for the small.

"They cannot store and run big and complex games internally. They make up for this by having brilliant connectivity. So they are the perfect tool for playing online games such as MMOs and the contents of all the casual gaming portals."

Netbook boom bodes well for casual gaming [CasualGaming.Biz]

  • blahjedi @darkjedi

    I've got Diablo 2 & Fallout 1/2 running perfectly on my little eeePC-701 as well - D2 is fantastic for my hour long train ride each day! All I've done is stick a 1gb stick of ram in, picked up a 4gb sdhc card and away I went. Next stop, a 16gb sdhc card & WoW!

  • dark moogle Guest

    I've played through some Sam & Max: Abe Lincoln Must Die on my Acer Aspire One netbook, and the experience was comparable to what I had on my Dell Inspiron 6400 laptop (which I am happy to have moved on from)

