New Club Nintendo Prizes Underwhelm

Members of the Japanese version Club Nintendo who have racked up the required number of points from their Nintendo purchases will be able to secure one of the lovely prizes seen above — a gold painted Mario Kart Wii wheel, a Club Nintendo calendar for 2009 and a plush-looking Mario hat. Were the Wii wheel to come in Wario purple and gold and have a little "W" stamped upon it, I'd snap it up instantly, but would have to settle for the hat — were I to be a member.

Hopefully, Nintendo of America will be offering something a little more exciting than these particular wares when the domestic version of Club Nintendo launches... later this year? Frankly, they're no these or even this. Given that all this stuff has been manufactured with Club Nintendo American-style already in mind, we should set the bar at this level and no higher.

Club Nintendo Prizes [Nintendo of Japan]