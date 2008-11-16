New ESRB Ratings Tread Into Spoiler Territory

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

This week, when the ESRB reported new ratings guidelines, and two senators seem pleased, but if you're curious how a game like Fallout 3 gets treated in the more descriptive write-ups, be warned, because they can be so specific they give away huge parts of the story.

In the rollout of the new ratings, we gave a Call of Duty: World at War writeup that completely described most everything that someone might find objectionable about it, without giving away the story. (Besides, I think we know how World War II turned out, right?) GameSpot, however, notes that:

The ESRB write-ups can also include details of plot twists and other spoilers. One line from the Resistance 2 write-up omitted in the quote above reveals a significant plot detail from a climactic moment of the game. Fallout 3 is another title with a key revelation included in the summary.

It's at this point where my interest as a gamer triumphs over my responsibility to you as your weekend editor. I have both, I intend to play both, and I don't want to ruin the big reveal of a $100 title. But like Brian, I do wonder who is going to be handling these writeups and how, if at all, publishers will try to manage spoilers that are of a nature that must be revealed under the new rules.

ESRB Gets Descriptive [GameSpot via Ars Technica]

  • Fingers Guest

    Perhaps they'll tell us how to complete the game as well...

    0

