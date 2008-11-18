New Gamestop Ad Preys On Your Worst Fears

It is an advertising truism that Sex Sells, but so does fear. Whether it is fear of human odours fuelling deodorant marketing or fear of Terror selling a war, manipulating our darkest fears is a surefire way to get the public to sign on the dotted line.

Full marks then for Gamestop's latest ad which is all about the terror, with just a hint of sex underneath some TV-friendly pixellation. The horror.. THE HORROR.

The take home message is that you should always tell your relatives what you want for Christmas/Chanukah/Kwanzaa/Festivus although in this case 'new parents', 'a padlock' and 'a quantum of dignity' will doubtless edge out games consoles and gift tokens.