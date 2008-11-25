Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

New Godfather II Screens Are... LOOK! EXPLOSIONS!

As much as some of us may not have wanted to like the video game version of The Godfather, it was a quality product, handled rather elegantly by EA. Game of the year it was not, but it certainly wasn't the disaster that The Godfather purists may have been hoping for. The Godfather II will hopefully ramp up the quality on par with how good the explosions look.

Clearly, a lot of tender loving care went into the shirt collar modelling in The Godfather II, hopefully hinting at a collar popping mini-game in the Wii version.

Screenies on the jump.

