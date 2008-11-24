New PS3 Holiday Bundle Includes Ratchet, Bond

Courtesy of a friendly neighbourhood Best Buy employee, here's a look at a new PlayStation 3 holiday hardware bundle, just in time for Black Friday. It's an 80GB console that comes packed with a copy of Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction, as well as Casino Royale on Blu-Ray. It'll go on sale later this week (not sure whether it's for everyone or just a Best Buy exclusive), on November 28, and will cost $400, so yes, the game/Blu-Ray are free.
