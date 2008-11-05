New SFIV Screens: Cammy, Gen & Friends



While there's no accompanying announcement from Capcom, a bunch of new screens for Street Fighter IV have surfaced (we're guessing prematurely) on Dutch site Gamed.nl. Showing Dan, Fei Long and Sakura in action. Oh, and we get our first look at both Gen and Cammy, too. Gen we can live with or without, but it's great (if unsurprising) to see Cammy finally bother to show up.

Screenies for your viewing pleasure.