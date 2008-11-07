Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

New Shaun White Snowboarding Trailer Talks Open Worlds


There's one thing that's really appealing about Shaun White Snowboarding and that is the second you pick it up and pop it in the disc tray, you'll have the whole place open to yourself. That's right, go nuts because the developers over at Ubisoft Montreal are claiming that there's more than twenty square kilometers of open mountain to ride on. There definitely won't be a shortage of fresh powder.

  • feral Guest

    I loved Supreme Snowboarding for the PC, I truely hope this has a similar control machanism! Been waiting for something like this since!

    0

