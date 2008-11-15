New Skate It Wii Screens

This crop of Skate It screens shows some of the character models tricking out in a variety of the game's locations as they try to win Thrasher Magazine's coveted Skater of the Year award.

Graphically, this game is definitely looking better as we head for the release date. It is all firmly Wii quality, but the lighting effects look pretty good and those avatars look reasonably humanoid. Still no word on how it handles using the balance board/wiimote combo but things are pointing towards hopeful.

I wouldn't fancy falling on that grinding rail, though. It looks like it would cut you in half.

Screenies on the link.