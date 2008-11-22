New Songs Hit For Lips Today

Over the next two weeks motion-friendly Xbox 360 karaoke game Lips will be getting seven new songs to add to its 40 title repertoire. The first batch lands today, the second next week.

Starting in on December 5, Lips will start getting holiday music by a number of artists including Bing Crosby, Elvis Presley and Gene Autry. The songs all start at 160 Microsoft Points a pop, or about $US2.

Here's the breakdown of this and next weeks songs:

November 21

Adele - Chasing Pavements

Estelle - No Substitute Love

Jason Mraz - The Remedy (I Won't Worry)

Coldplay - Violet Hill

November 28

Supertramp - Give a Little Bit

Smash Mouth - All Star

Vanessa Carlton - A Thousand Miles