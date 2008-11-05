New Space Harrier Coming (If We All Buy Thunderforce VI)

Troll Your Mates With These Joke Holiday Gifts

More retail hostage-taking! Normally the reserve of smaller publishers and/or Capcom, this time it's Sega, with Thunderforce VI director Tez Okana telling Edge:

I need to demonstrate our approach is viable. But for my next step, I'd really like to work on Space Harrier. This is a unique game in Sega's history that projected us into some incredible worlds and experiences. But the success of Thunder Force VI is the key to any future projects.

So...the future of a title that a ton of people would like to see hinges on the success of a niche game nobody really cares about? And you wonder why people hate you, Sega.

Saving Shooters [Edge]

Comments

  • Jack Guest

    Or you could just play the original in the arcade in Shenmue

    0

