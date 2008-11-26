New Spectrobes 2 Creature DLC Available

Staff at Disney Interactive Japan & Jupiter Corp hand picked their 'favourite' new creatures for the wholly un-Pokemon-like monster egg archaeology game Spectrobes: Beyond The Portals.

Each of the eggs will be available for download at a cost of one point each. Interestingly (to me, anyway - feel free to form your own opinions) the option of using the Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection to download content is itself an unlockable ability within the game.

That list of downloadable Spectrobe beasties in full, after the jump.

Komanoto

Selected by Kentaro Hisai, Producer

"I used Komanoto during all the battles I fought during my global media tour this fall and took a liking to the creature's battle skills and I fared well in those."

Hapazoa

Selected by Yasutaka Kimura, Associate Producer

"He disappears and then strikes the enemy just like a Japanese ninja. Evolve him and train him into a master ninja."

Zaamaru

Selected by Adam Evanko, Associate Producer/Localisation

"At level 99, he is the most powerful Spectrobe in the entire game, even stronger than his evolved form, so keep him as is. I love power."

Rygazelle

Selected by Tetsuro Hosokawa, Director

"He is so cool looking and easy to use for beginners. He makes up for any loss of power with his awesome speed."

Masetosu

Selected by Agaru Tanaka, Planning Director

"He's modeled after a fighting android, which I think is really cool. He's a great distance fighter, but has a weak defence, which is why this one comes with defensive parts equipped."

Sametosu

Also selected by Tanaka-san

"This is the most destructive and powerful Spectrobe in my opinion. Pair him with the Masetosu that I selected and you have a virtually unbeatable team."

Montrados

Selected by Hayato Fukunaga, Battle Planner

"He's fast, powerful and well balanced. He's great for hit and run tactics and a great all-around Spectrobe for wireless battles."



Inkaflare

Kouji Kiriyama, Art Director

"He's armoured like a tank. He may be slow but nothing feels better than mowing down enemies with his powerful punches."