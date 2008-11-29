New Stormrise Screens Surface

Sega quietly slipped out some new screenshots yesterday for their upcoming game Stormrise, the real-time strategy game that takes you across, over, and under a post-apocalyptic world.

While I was pretty much sold on the idea of Stormrise with the trailer Sega released back in September, it's nice to see a few shots that depict a few of the less brown environments the game will explore. I realise that after the apocalypse just about everything will be brown, but I'd like to imagine there will be a few scattered underground havens of glowing blue left in the world for us to discover.

